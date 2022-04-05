P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported

Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.

King said masks will continue to be required in indoor public spaces until April 28, based on the recommendations of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

“We’ve always tried to do everything that we could do to help those who need it the most, and I think that is the spirit of what it means to be an Islander,” said King.

The provincial state of emergency is set to expire at midnight Tuesday and, for the first time since March 2020, King says it will not be renewed. However, legal orders will come into effect at midnight Tuesday to enforce the continued masking rules.

COVID-19 CASES

Morrison is reporting one new death due to COVID-19 since the province’s last update on March 29. She said the person was over the age of 80.

“My sympathy to the family and friends of this individual and we all share in your loss,” said Morrison during Tuesday’s news conference.

There are 30 people in hospital with COVID-19, said Morrison, including three in the intensive care unit. Of those in hospital, 14 were admitted because of the virus, and 16 tested positive for COVID-19 on admission or during their stay.

Over the last seven days, 2,576 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on P.E.I., including 401 cases Monday, said Morrison. The total case count on P.E.I. is 3,619, and over the last seven days, there’s been an average of 367 cases per day.

More to come...