HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has launched a new, online immunization record portal, which officials say will make it easier for resident to access their COVID-19 immunization record.

In a release issued Friday, P.E.I. says anyone who was vaccinated in the province and provided a health card number, will be able to access their immunization record by visiting the province’s online self-serve portal.

“The launch of the self-serve COVID-19 Immunization Record portal is an important step to ensuring people vaccinated in our province can securely access to their own health information when they need to,” said Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison in a newss release. “We are all looking forward to being able to enjoy the things we love and miss more freely again, such as traveling and visiting our family and loved ones. Getting vaccinated and having a record of vaccination is key to helping us move forward so that we can put this pandemic behind us.”

The province says access to the portal is being phased in over the next few days, allowing the more than one hundred thousand people who have already been vaccinated in the province to get a copy of their record as follows:

beginning Friday, June 25: Island residents with a health card number recorded at the time of vaccination who were born in the months of January - April

beginning Saturday, June 26: Island residents with a health card number recorded at the time of vaccination who were born in the months of May - August

beginning Sunday, June 27: Island residents with a health card number recorded at the time of vaccination who were born in the months of September - December

beginning Monday, June 28: non-Island residents with an out-of-province health card number recorded at the time of vaccination

Residents will be able to login to the portal any time of day from a desktop computer or mobile device to download and print a copy of their record. Immunization records will be updated within 24 to 48 hours of vaccination.

“Many people who were vaccinated in our province have been asking for a record of their COVID-19 immunization from public health nursing, and this new online self-serve portal will allow anyone who provided a health card number at the time of vaccination to access their record any time they want, from anywhere,” said Health P.E.I.’s Chief Nursing Officer Marion Dowling. “More importantly, the portal gives people a safe way to privately keep track of their immunization information, including the dates they were vaccinated and what kind of vaccines they received, without worrying about losing their paper copy.”

Individuals who did not provide a health card at the time of vaccination or who do not have a health card can request a copy of their immunization record by emailing vaxrecord@gov.pe.ca or by calling the province’s COVID-19 Immunization Program toll-free at 1-844-975-3303.

A record of immunization can also be requested from the clinic or pharmacy at the time of vaccination.

P.E.I. health officials say as of Wednesday, a total of 136,472 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 80.1 per cent of eligible Island residents 12 years of age and older having received their first dose and 16.9 per cent having received two doses.

Individuals 12 years of age and older can still book first doses at provincial immunization clinics; and anyone 18 and older can book their first dose at a provincial immunization clinic or at one of the 26 participating pharmacies across the province.

P.E.I. currently has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province’s last positive case reported on June 3. The province has reported 206 positive cases since the pandemic began.