HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old man from Spring Valley, P.E.I. is facing impaired driving charges after being stopped by police on Saturday night.

The East Prince RCMP says at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 3, officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver.

Officers located the vehicle in Spring Valley and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of his breath, which indicated he had above the allowable amount of alcohol. He was transported to the East Prince RCMP detachment for further testing, which confirmed he was above the legal limit.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court on August 18. He was issued a 90-day driving suspension and the vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.