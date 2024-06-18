ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. man facing drug trafficking charges after suspected fentanyl, Xanax seized by police

    Suspected fentanyl and Xanax are shown in this image provided by the Charlottetown Police Services. Suspected fentanyl and Xanax are shown in this image provided by the Charlottetown Police Services.
    Share

    A Prince Edward Island man has been arrested in connection with an investigation looking into the sale of fentanyl in the Charlottetown area.

    The Charlottetown Police Services Street Crime Unit arrested a 29-year-old man from Stratford around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

    Officers seized 339 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 1,000 suspected Xanax tablets, two cellphones and a vehicle, according to a news release from Charlottetown Police Services.

    The release says the approximate street value of the fentanyl seized is $170,000.

    Tye Poirier has been charged with:

    • possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of Xanax for the purpose of trafficking

    Poirier was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

    Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their community is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News