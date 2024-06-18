P.E.I. man facing drug trafficking charges after suspected fentanyl, Xanax seized by police

A Prince Edward Island man has been arrested in connection with an investigation looking into the sale of fentanyl in the Charlottetown area.

The Charlottetown Police Services Street Crime Unit arrested a 29-year-old man from Stratford around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers seized 339 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 1,000 suspected Xanax tablets, two cellphones and a vehicle, according to a news release from Charlottetown Police Services.

The release says the approximate street value of the fentanyl seized is $170,000.

Tye Poirier has been charged with:

possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

possession of Xanax for the purpose of trafficking

Poirier was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their community is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

