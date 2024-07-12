ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. RCMP arrest 53-year-old man arrested firearm discharged in Murray Harbour North

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    RCMP arrested a man for allegedly discharging a firearm after a dispute in Murray Harbour North, P.E.I., on Thursday.

    Police say they responded to a firearms complaint around 8:15 a.m.

    In a news release Friday, police say two men who were known to each other had gotten into a dispute, leading to one man firing a gun. Police later confirmed to CTV News Atlantic the gun that was fired was a long gun similar to a rifle.

    Once police arrived, they arrested the armed man before executing a search warrant on the home.

    During the search, officers seized multiple firearms, an edged weapon, 26 grams of cocaine, digital scales, and Canadian currency.

    In a statement to CTV News Atlantic, P.E.I. RCMP said nobody was injured in the incident and confirmed there was no greater threat to the public.

    The unnamed man was released before the court on Friday on “strict conditions.”

    The investigation is ongoing.

