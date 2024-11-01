P.E.I. RCMP investigating multiple suspicious fires in three-day period

The RCMP in Prince Edward Island is investigating three suspicious fires that happened since Wednesday.

Prince District RCMP and firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at an unoccupied residence in Skinners Pond, P.E.I., just before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed. Police say the property has been vacant for some time.

Police and firefighters responded to an incident at an abandoned home in Saint Edward, P.E.I., around 4:40 a.m. on Friday. When police arrived, they say officers found evidence of someone trying to start a fire.

While responding to the second incident, police say another attempted fire was discovered about an hour later at an abandoned home two kilometres away in Saint Louis, P.E.I.

In both cases, attempts had been made to ignite the buildings on fire, according to an RCMP news release. However, crews were able to successfully extinguish them.

Police say all three fires have been deemed to be suspicious in nature.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fires to contact Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

