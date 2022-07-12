P.E.I. reports 1 new death related to COVID-19, rise in new cases Tuesday

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.

Health officials say the individual was over the age of 80.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 46 deaths related to the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 19 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island. Of those in hospital, eight were admitted due to COVID-19 and 11 tested positive on or after admission.

Since the start of the pandemic, 195 people with COVID-19 on P.E.I. have required hospitalization.

The majority of hospitalizations have been in people aged 60 to 79.

Seventeen people have required care in the intensive care unit on P.E.I. since the start of the pandemic, which was declared in March 2020.

TESTING AND CASE DATA

P.E.I. reported 1,270 new cases of COVID-19, with an average of 182 cases per day over the last week.

There are 1,858 active cases of COVID-19 on the island.

Including PCR and rapid tests, there have been an average of 419 cases over the last seven days, ending Monday.

The percentage of tests, both rapid and PCR, that have come back positive sits at 43.2 per cent.

The majority of cases — 32 per cent — have been in people aged 20 to 39.

OUTBREAKS

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at four community care facilities on P.E.I., including:

Andrews of Summerside

Kensington Community Care in Kensington

Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast

Les Chez Nous Community Care in Wellington

The province says an outbreak has also been declared at Souris Hospital in Souris.