P.E.I. reports 11 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, one in intensive care

P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced there are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday.

Of those cases, seven people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including one person in the intensive care unit. The four additional cases are people who tested positive for COVID-19 on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

On Wednesday, 187 new cases of COVID-19 were announced. These cases are still under investigation, Morrison said.

There are currently 1,994 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and there have been 9,555 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Over the last seven days, there has been an average of 168 cases per day on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Morrison also provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings, which include:

Term Care Facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Summerset Manor

Community Care Facilities:

Corrigan Home

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

19 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

Two centres openOne centre closed\

16 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

Community Hospital O’Leary

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Cases at Island schools are listed on the Public Schools Branch website.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Monday, Feb. 07, 96.8 per cent of Island residents of the age of 12-years-old received at least on dose of vaccine, 93.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 66.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 had one dose of vaccine.

Anyone over 12-years-old can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the partner pharmacies across the province. Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those over 18-years-old who received their second dose five and a half months earlier.

Island children five to 11-years-old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

TESTING

COVD-19 testing on the island is limited to:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Islanders who do not have symptoms are not required to get tested. People who need to get tested for travel will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests — two tests to be take 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.