P.E.I. reports 14 people treated in hospital for COVID-19; students to return to class Monday

Prince Edward Island’s top doctor says Islanders are experiencing the most difficult leg of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is an end in sight.

“It feels like we’re in for sort of a rough landing or a really tough road ashore as we get there, but I am optimistic that we will get there,” said Dr. Heather Morrison during a news conference on Wednesday.

“I am hopeful and I am optimistic. It’s really one of the first times I know that, really, there is an end in sight. We’ve talked about it so many times, it’s hard to have that certainty, but I really think that based on what we’re seeing internationally, nationally and even regionally, that we will be in a very different place as a province a few weeks from now than we are now presently.”

STUDENTS TO RETURN TO CLASS

Premier Dennis King confirmed that students will return to class on Jan. 31.

“We know that’s where they need to be,” said King. “They’ve been out of school for well over a month and that’s brought its own challenges. It’s time and we need to get them back into school.”

More details about the plan will be provided during a news conference on Thursday.

CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province reported no new deaths on Wednesday. A total of nine Islanders have died as a result of COVID-19.

“It’s always a difficult time when you hear that and sometimes I think that we as Islanders look at those as statistics as opposed to what they really are, and that is that families and individuals lost somebody who is important to them and that is difficult,” said Premier Dennis King.

Morrison clarified how it is determined whether a person’s death is related to COVID-19, stating that if the attending physician believes COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, it is classified as a COVID-19 related death.

The province reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 2,640 active cases. P.E.I. has reported 6,800 cases since the pandemic began.

Morrison said the province has seen an average of 242 cases per day over the last seven days.

Almost 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the last week.

Fourteen people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including two people in intensive care.

Morrison said two people in hospital who have COVID-19 are being treated for illnesses other than the virus.

There are now outbreaks in seven long-term care facilities:

South Shore Villa

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

Summerset Manor

There are outbreaks in the following community care facilities:

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Seventeen early learning and child care centres are experiencing outbreaks. Two of those are open, two are closed, and 13 are open with modified or limited services.

Other congregate settings with outbreaks include:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

Morrison noted there are also outbreaks at numerous workplaces across the province.