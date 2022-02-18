P.E.I. reports drop in hospitalizations; COVID-19 updates will be provided three times a week

Prince Edward Island reported two people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday - a decrease from Wednesday’s report of six people in hospital.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says of those in hospital, one was admitted due to COVID-19 and one was admitted for other reasons, but was either positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

The province also reported 235 new COVID-19 cases and 265 recoveries as of 8 a.m. Friday. All of the new cases are under investigation.

Over the last week, P.E.I. has seen an average of 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.

P.E.I. currently has an estimated 2,118 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has announced 11,492 positive cases of the virus.

Beginning Friday, COVID-19 case data will be provided on the province's website three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The province says news releases and press conferences related to COVID-19 will be scheduled as needed.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

P.E.I. has provided the following update on COVID-19 outbreaks happening in high-risk settings throughout the province:

Long-term care facilities (three facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Clinton View Lodge

South Shore Villa

Community care facilities:

Corrigan Home

Early learning and child care centres:

16 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

12 centres open

two centres closed

two centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sunday, 97 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of vaccine, 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 68.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 had one dose of vaccine.

The province is reminding Islanders that anyone 12 years of age and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province.

Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18 years old and above who received their second dose five-and-a-half months earlier. Island children aged five to 11 can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

TESTING UPDATE

Until further notice, the province is limiting testing at Health P.E.I. COVID-19 testing clinics to the following groups:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

The province said people entering P.E.I. will be given rapid antigen screening tests to be used on days 2 and 4 after arrival.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.