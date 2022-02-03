P.E.I reports drop in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 Thursday, total of 12 people in hospital

Prince Edward Island reported a drop in hospitalizations Thursday. There are now 12 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, which is three fewer than the 15 reported Wednesday. There are still two patients in intensive care.

Health officials in the province say there are three other people in hospital who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, but they either tested positive for the virus when they were admitted, or tested positive after they were admitted.

On Thursday, 186 new COVID-19 cases and 157 recoveries were announced. Morrison says the new cases remain under investigation.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 215 new cases per day over the last seven days.

Currently, there are 2,282 active cases of COVID-19 being reported on P.E.I.

To date, the province has confirmed 8,565 positive COVID-19 cases.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Morrison also provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings, which include:

Long-term care facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks):

• Andrews of Park West

• Atlantic Baptist

• Beach Grove Home

• Clinton View Lodge

• Garden Home

• South Shore Villa

• Summerset Manor

Community care facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

• Bevan Lodge

• Corrigan Home

Early learning and child care centres:

• 24 centres with cases of COVID-19

• Five centres open

• Five centre closed

• 14 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

• Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

• Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

• Prince County Correctional Centre

A list of P.E.I. schools with cases of COVID-19 can be found on the Public Schools Branch's website.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 96.8 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 66.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had at least one dose.

According to the province’s top doctor, over 62,442 Islanders have their booster dose, while over 25,500 others are eligible, but have not yet received it.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.

Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

TESTING

COVID-19 testing is currently limited to the following:

• symptomatic individuals

• close contacts of positive cases

• confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Islanders who need to be tested for travel purposes will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests -- two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.