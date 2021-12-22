P.E.I. reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase to date, with 33 new infections Wednesday

Prince Edward Island is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest single-day increase the province has had since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says all 33 cases are under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted with instructions on testing and isolation requirements.

Morrison says the new cases announced Wednesday include two individuals who are not permanent residents but are in P.E.I., are isolating and are being managed by public health.

"Permanent residents of other jurisdictions are included in daily number of new cases, but not included in the P.E.I. active case count or in the total number of cases," read a release from the province on Wednesday.

P.E.I. currently has 141 active cases of COVID-19 and, to date, the province has reported 560 cases of the virus.

HEAVY TRAFFIC AT CONFEDERATION BRIDGE AHEAD OF NEW RESTRICTIONS

Following an announcement about mandatory four-day self-isolation for anyone entering the province, Morrison says traffic was heavy at the Confederation Bridge on Tuesday.

Due to the high volume of traffic, Morrison says it was not possible to test all incoming travellers to P.E.I. Tuesday, however, all travellers who were not tested at the point of entry were given test kits to use as soon as they arrived at their destination.

All incoming travellers were given rapid antigen screening tests to conduct their day four test.

“Travellers who arrived in P.E.I. prior to the new mandatory isolation requirements are reminded of the need to be cautious regarding interactions and contacts with others until they receive a negative day four test,” said Morrison. “It is important that these individuals do not attend large personal or organized gatherings and do not visit elderly or immune compromised people until they receive a negative day 4 test. It is also important to wear a proper fitting, three-layer mask when in indoor spaces or outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible.”

QEH OUTBREAK

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. As a result, visiting has been restricted to partners in care only on QEH Units 3 and 8.

Fewer than five patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Other patients and staff are being tested and results are pending, according to the province's top doctor.

Additional accommodations may be made for compassionate reasons with the approval of the hospital’s administrator.

All visitors must comply with infection control protocols as advised by hospital staff.

Health PEI has protocols and personal protective equipment in place to contain the outbreak. The hospital continues to be a safe place for people to receive care. Please continue to attend your appointments and seek care as usual at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

RIVERVIEW MANOR OUTBREAK

Morrison also announced a second outbreak at Riverview Manor in Montague, due to fewer than five COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts among staff.

As a result, there will be no visitors allowed, including partners in care visits, for the time being.

All COVID-19 protocols and safety measures are being followed and residents are safe.

NEW LONG-TERM CARE VISITOR RESTRICTIONS

Due to community transmission and the vulnerability of residents, Health PEI is placing additional restrictions on visiting.

Effective immediately, Health PEI Long Term Care homes will limit regular visitation to partners in care only. Other visitors will only be permitted to enter the care home for compassionate reasons upon the written permission of the administrator.

"Residents may still leave the care home and need to follow the CPHO guidelines on physical distancing and mask wearing to help keep COVID-19 out of their care home," read a release from the province. "In cases where evidence indicates a resident did not follow the CPHO guidelines, the administrator may impose travel restrictions while these safety measures remain in place."

Visitor restrictions are updated frequently.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Dec. 18, 95.2 per cent of Island residents aged 12 years and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 92.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-four-point-eight per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

Nearly 13,000 individuals are eligible for a booster and have not yet received their third dose.

The province is urging Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.