P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 related death, six hospitalizations Wednesday

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 related death, along with six hospitalizations Wednesday – a slight drop from Tuesday’s report of seven people in hospital. Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 related death, along with six hospitalizations Wednesday – a slight drop from Tuesday’s report of seven people in hospital.

