P.E.I. reports seven COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday
Prince Edward Island is reporting seven people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday – a slight drop from Monday’s report of eight people in hospital.
Of those, three people are in hospital because of the virus, while four were hospitalized for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19 either on admission or after being admitted.
CASE COUNT
The province says, as of Tuesday, there are 158 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on the island. The cases are still under investigation.
There are 1,885 active cases of the virus on P.E.I. There have been 10,658 cases of COVID-19 reported since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
The province has seen an average of 184 cases per day over the last seven days.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Sunday, 97 per cent of residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated, while 68.6 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 had had one dose of vaccine.
The province says almost 70,000 third doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Anyone 12 years of age or older can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province.
Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18 years of age and older who received their second dose five and a half months earlier. Island children between the ages of five and 11 can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.
OUTBREAKS
The outbreaks at the Prince County Hospital and Garden Home are now declared over.
Health P.E.I. has released the following update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:
-
Long-term care facilities (three facilities with outbreaks):
- Andrews of Park West
- Clinton View Lodge
- South Shore Villa
-
Community care facilities:
- Corrigan Home
-
Early learning and child care centres:
- 24 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19
- Eight centres open
- Five centre closed
- 11 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity
-
Hospitals:
- Community Hospital O’Leary
-
Other congregate settings:
- Prince County Correctional Centre
Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française websites.
TESTING
Until further notice, testing at Health PEI COVID-19 testing clinics will continue to be limited to the following:
- symptomatic individuals
- close contacts of positive cases
- confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test
People who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who seek testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests -- two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.
Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.
More information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on Prince Edward Island can be found on the province’s website.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
LIVE @ 1:15 | Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores.
NEW | Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools
More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
Ottawa protest organizers launch new fundraising scheme, 'Family Expense Support'
A group of self-described Ottawa convoy organizers launched a new fundraising venture on the same day the federal government announced new mandates for Canada's financial watchdog aimed at ending the protests.
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.
Police find stolen truck in Toronto area, but 2,000 guns remain missing
Police say they've found a stolen truck, but a trailer with more than 2,000 guns remains missing.
Toronto
-
Ford urges Trudeau to make ‘targeted’ use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters
Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to take an “extremely targeted” approach to the newly invoked Emergencies Act and extinguish the ongoing occupation of the nation’s capital in the next few days.
-
Police ID student shot dead inside Toronto high school; 14-year-old boy charged
Detectives have named an 18-year-old student shot to death inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, saying they now have a 14-year-old boy in custody who allegedly tried to shoot a second victim but his gun did not fire.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
Calgary
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
Calgary city council debates if face covering bylaw should be repealed
Calgary councillors are discussing if the city should align with the province and repeal its face covering bylaw during a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35, including two individuals in their 30s.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 1:15
LIVE @ 1:15 | Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
-
Quebec organizations call for suspension of criminal records for some offenders
What CND is proposing is to seal criminal records after the offender has served his or her sentence and has spent several years in the community without re-offending. This would not affect criminals who have been sentenced to life.
Edmonton
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
Woman, 3 children needed police rescue after getting lost in Elk Island
A family needed to be rescued after getting lost in Elk Island National Park on Saturday, police say.
-
Elks, Golden Bears teaming up for October football doubleheader
On Oct. 15, the Golden Bears will take to the field for a noon kickoff ahead of the Elks hosting the Toronto Argonauts at 5 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Sudbury boy showered with valentines during cancer treatment
Four-year-old Jackson Twain of Sudbury is in the fight of his life right now against an aggressive tumor and friends and family are rallying around the captivating kid with a mountain of love in the form of valentines cards.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Elderly resident airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after rescue from house fire by OPP officer
An OPP officer rescued an elderly person from a house fire in Norfolk County over the weekend.
-
MLHU reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths as cases decline at LHSC, province
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units in Manitoba has continued to drop.
-
Loosening of public health restrictions begins today in Manitoba
Manitoba is relaxing a number of its public health orders beginning on Tuesday, as the province is speeding up its reopening process.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.
-
NEW
NEW | Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools
More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
Evidence of COVID-19 has dropped 44% in Saskatoon's wastewater
The viral RNA load of coronavirus in Saskatoon’s wastewater has decreased by 43.7 per cent with Omicron remaining the dominant variant.
Vancouver
-
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
-
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.
-
2 arrested for stealing gas from trucks in industrial park: RCMP
Mounties in Langley say two people were arrested late last week after they allegedly siphoned gas from trucks in an industrial park.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation discovers 54 unmarked graves at the site of former residential schools
More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
-
Voters cast ballots in northern Sask. byelection
Voters are heading to the polls in the Athabasca constituency.
Vancouver Island
-
'They were loved': Women's Memorial March commemorated on Vancouver Island
While people around the world celebrated those they love on Feb. 14, thousands of others were commemorating those they've lost in B.C.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update on cases, restrictions
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce plans to gradually relax public health restrictions in place to curb the transmission of the disease.
-
Oak Bay petition calls on municipality to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers
Gas-powered leaf blowers are the topic of a new petition with hundreds of signatures calling on the municipality of Oak Bay to phase them out.