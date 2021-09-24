HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the province’s active case count to 39.

One of the cases is a child under the age of 10, one case is a person in their 20s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is in their 70s.

Public health says three of the individuals are P.E.I. residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in other provinces.

Although they are not currently in the province, they are still considered P.E.I. cases.

The other three recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating.

None of the cases are related to the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School.

There is a public exposure notification related to one of the cases:

Sobeys Stratford (9 Kinlock Road)

Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Public health says anyone who was at this location during these times should monitor for symptoms and if any develop, even if they are mild, visit a drop-in testing site.

The province currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 293 positive cases since the pandemic began.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, September 18, a total of 251,706 doses of vaccine have been administered in P.E.I. meaning 93.2 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose and 85.7 per cent received two doses.

All Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Anyone age 12 and over can make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the public clinics online or by calling 1-844-975-3303; those age 18 years or older can also make an appointment by contacting one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.