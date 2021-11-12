P.E.I. reports three new COVID-19 cases; active case count rises to seven

halifax -

There are three new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, public health confirmed Friday.

One case is a child under the age of 10 years old who is a household contact of a previously announced case that has been self-isolating.

One person is in their 50s and is related to travel and the other is in their 70s. That case is under investigation.

Public health says contact tracing is complete for all three cases.

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases.

"Testing is a very effective way of quickly identifying and containing cases of COVID-19," Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer, said in a release.

"If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, I would encourage them to go to one of the provincial testing clinics as soon as possible."

There are new exposure sites related to these cases:

Friday, Nov. 5

Montague Pharmasave, 521 Main St, Montague 10:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Canadian Tire, 20 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown 12:00 pm-1:00 p.m.

Sobeys, 39 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov.7

Cornwall Liquor Store, 17 Meadowbank Rd, Cornwall 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Public health says anyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, who visited any of these locations at these times should visit a drop-in testing clinic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, P.E.I. has reported 324 positive cases.

VACCINATIONS

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics and those age 18 years or older can visit one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.

PREVENTION MEASURES