HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 47.

During Tuesday's news update, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer, confirmed that the three new cases all involved close contacts of previously reported cases, with two involving 'household close contacts' related to the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School.

Two of the new cases involve individuals in their 30s, and one involves a person in their 20s. Contact tracing has been completed and they are self-isolating.

“In the last week, 38 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in P.E.I., our highest weekly count to date, and 2.4 times our previous weekly high of 16 cases," said Morrison during Tuesday’s news update.

Morrison says a total of 29 cases have been linked to the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School; 24 involving children, and five involving ‘adult, household contacts of the children’.

"The outbreak will be declared over at least 14 days after the last case associated with the outbreak was diagnosed," says Morrison.

Prince Edward Island currently has 47 active cases of COVID-19 and 287 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Morrison says all 54 cases reported in September have been identified as the Delta variant.

As of Sept. 18, a total of 250,223 doses of vaccine have been administered. So far, 92.8 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose and 85.1 per cent have received two doses.

Morrison says there are just under 40,000 P.E.I. residents who are not fully vaccinated, including 19,000 children under the age of 12 who are not eligible.

“We’re in a much better situation today than we were at this time last week,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. “While we have 47 active cases in the province, we’re confident that the West Royalty School outbreak has been contained.”

P.E.I. VAX-PASS TO TAKE EFFECT OCT. 5

During Tuesday’s news update, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced P.E.I.’s version of a vaccine passport is expected to go into effect on Oct. 5.

“We have been working with our provincial neighbours in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on a proof of vaccine credential, which we will refer to as a ‘P.E.I. Vax-Pass’,” said King during Tuesday’s news update. “The Vax-Pass program will be time-limited and will lift when the risk of outbreak is reduced.”

King said the Vax-Pass will be required at ‘essentially any place where large gatherings will occur’, including indoor and outdoor gatherings, restaurants, sporting events, concerts, wedding and funeral receptions.

It will not be required at worship or religious ceremonies, wedding and funeral ceremonies, or retail stores, banks or access to healthcare services.

King says the program will initially involve showing a paper proof of vaccination and will progress to a QR code later in October.

Exemptions will be granted to individuals who are not eligible to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.