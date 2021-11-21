P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19, potential exposure at high school

HALIFAX -

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, one involving a student at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside.

Of the two new cases reported Sunday, one of the individuals is in their 80s, while the other is between the ages of 12 and 19 years old.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says both cases are contacts of previously announced cases and are linked to the recent cluster of COVID-19 in Prince County.

Three Oaks Senior High School will remain closed on Monday, Nov. 22 to allow for contact tracing, testing and enhanced cleaning of the school. Close contacts, including students, teachers, staff and persons on the buses which the individual travelled (buses #584, 762, 568) are being contacted and advised to isolate and be tested for COVID-19 at one of the Health PEI clinics.

Contact tracing is underway and all individuals who need to be tested will be contacted.

The one-day closure of Three Oaks Senior High School is being done out of an abundance of caution. Public health says the case is considered isolated with a low risk of exposure. This is not considered to be an outbreak at the school.

Prince Edward Island currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 345 positive cases since the pandemic began.

All islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.