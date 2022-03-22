P.E.I. reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have dropped on Prince Edward Island since the province’s last update on March 16.

Currently, there are 22 people in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of five since the province's last update.

Of those in hospital, 12 were admitted due to the virus and 10 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

P.E.I. also reported 2,038 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The total number of active cases continues to drop in the province, with 3,294 announced. The province reported 4,039 active cases last Wednesday.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 342 COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days.

To date, the province has announced 23,345 positive cases.

P.E.I. reported no new deaths Tuesday.

The province has announced 16 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

There are currently six long-term care homes or community care facilities on P.E.I. dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Those include:

Garden Home

Summerset Manor

Old Rose Lodge

The Mount

Whisperwood Villa

Andrews of Parkhill

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has an outbreak of COVID-19 in Unit 8.

There are 27 early learning and child care centres on P.E.I. that have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of those: