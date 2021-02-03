HALIFAX -- No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Prince Edward Island Wednesday, two active cases remain.

Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Health Officer on P.E.I., updated the province’s vaccine rollout in a media conference Wednesday, saying she admits it has been "slow and steady."

As of Saturday, 7,856 doses of vaccine were administered, including 2,568 second doses on the island.

"We recognize that our march towards immunizing all residents is slow and steady," said Dr. Morrison. "When we hit bumps in the road, we will need to keep going and adjust."

Morrison also expressed concern about the virus' mutations – but made it clear that there is no sign of them on P.E.I.

"I think it is too early to say we’ve turned the corner on the second wave of the pandemic," she said. "I think more concerning is the variants and their unknowns."

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19 in the province, and 112 cumulative cases.

VACCINE ROLLOUT PHASE ONE

Beginning Thursday, any Islanders over the age of 80 will be able to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the province's vaccine rollout plan.

Seniors who are interested in booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointment can begin calling on Thursday, by contacting 1-844-975-3303.

"Those over the age of 80, or 80 and over, are asked to call the line and while we have, we know, lots of people answering calls, depending on the volume, you may receive a busy signal in the first days. Please call back to book your appointment if this happens," said Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief of nursing.

Prince Edward Island's vaccine rollout plan involves three phases to key populations.

During phase one, the following people are allowed to contact public health and arrange for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Residents and staff of long-term and community care

Health care workers with direct patient contact at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure

Seniors 80 years of age and older

Adults 18 years of age and older living in Indigenous communities

Residents and staff of other residential or shared living facilities (e.g. group homes, residential care, shelters, corrections)

Truck drivers and other rotational workers

"Registered rotational workers and truck drivers will be contacted directly by Health P.E.I. with an appointment time to get vaccinated," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

Morrison also added only rotational workers and truck drivers who are registered with the province will be contacted.

"Those who are not registered will receive their vaccine in a future phase," said Morrison.

Morrison says any rotational workers or truck drivers who are not yet registered, should do that immediately through the province's website.