P.E.I. will open first mental health, addictions emergency department in Atlantic Canada next week
Prince Edward Island will open its first mental health and addictions emergency department next week.
Anyone who needs urgent mental health, addiction and substance care or “clinical support in times of crisis” can visit the clinic.
“The toughest part for someone experiencing a mental health, addiction or substance use crisis is often just walking through the door,” writes Leslie Warren, Health PEI’s director of Mental Health and Addictions Acute and Complex Care, in a government release.
“We are proud of our partnership with Queen Elizabeth Hospital to strengthen how we care for Islanders by making that initial encounter a more positive one in a dedicated space with supportive mental health and addictions staff.”
The new facility is the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada, according to the Prince Edward Island Government.
It is part of the province’s efforts to make urgent mental health and addictions services more accessible to islanders, the government says.
The new facility cost $9.5 million and will provide people with mental health, addiction or substance use crises with 24/7 access to care. Staff at the facility are trained health-care providers who will “assess, stabilize, and manage urgent care needs,” the government says.
Health-care teams at the new facility will also create treatment plans with patients and connect them to other mental health, addiction or substance use services.
The department shares the same public entrance as the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) emergency department.
“Patients will be assessed by the QEH emergency department triage team to ensure those in crisis receive any urgent medical care they need prior to moving into the new space for mental health, addiction and/or substance use care,” reads the release.
The 8,000-square-foot facility has two distinct spaces. The first is a mental health and addictions emergency department, which will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 27.
“For those individuals who require emergency psychiatric or addiction services, this new Mental Health & Addictions Emergency Department is the first step in their treatment journey,” says Dr. Javier Salabarria, Health PEI medical director of mental health and addictions services.
Short-stay mental health and addictions unit to open later
However, the other portion of the space, a short-stay mental health and addictions unit, will open in the coming months. To be admitted, patients require a psychiatric evaluation, and their stay will be for 72 hours or less.
“A psychiatric assessment is required for admission to the short-stay service,” the government says.
The new emergency department has:
- seven assessment rooms
- a family room
- consult rooms
- a central workstation for the health-care team
The short-stay unit has:
- four patient rooms
- two transition rooms for patients waiting for a mental health bed
“Having streamlined, 24/7 access to a team of health care providers specializing in mental health and addiction treatment will mean Islanders asking for help will get the help they need fast, in a dedicated and welcoming place. This is a life-changing step forward that will touch the lives of so many,” says Mark McLane, minister of Health and Wellness.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'act of empty symbolism'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
Pamela Salem, Miss Moneypenny in Bond movie 'Never Say Never Again,' dead at 80
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Senior with dementia loses $600K to repeated grandparent scams
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
Extreme cold warnings issued for some Canadian provinces: forecast
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
Lynx Air is shutting down. Here's what passengers need to know
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
ISIS bride loses her appeal over the removal of her U.K. citizenship
A woman who travelled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her appeal Friday against the British government's decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship, with judges saying that it wasn't for them to rule on whether it was “harsh” to do so.
Video shows shooting in White Rock, B.C., that left 4 injured early Thursday
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario repeals bill that capped wages of public sector workers
The Ontario government repealed its wage-cap bill on Friday through an order in council.
-
Death of second asylum-seeker at Mississauga shelter sparks calls for more funding, support
Several African Canadian groups are continuing to call for more support for refugee claimants in Canada after another asylum-seeker died while seeking shelter in Mississauga last weekend.
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
Calgary
-
Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
4-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Check you're fully immunized against measles, Public Health Agency of Canada urges
The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
-
Quebec bar condemns premier's comment about independence of judges
The Quebec Bar has condemned Premier François Legault's comments questioning the independence of judges because of the way they are appointed.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
22 St. Albert tanning salon customers recorded without their knowledge: RCMP
Twenty-two customers at a St. Albert tanning salon were recorded while changing without their knowledge, RCMP allege.
-
Worker hospitalized after exposure at Red Deer County oil-and-gas site
Two people who were exposed to a substance at an oil-and-gas site in Red Deer County on Tuesday needed to be hospitalized, officials say.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Northern Ontario man fined $5.5K for hunting moose without necessary licence
A northern Ontario man has been fined $5,500 after pleading guilty to hunting a cow moose without a proper licence.
London
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police investigating 'sudden death' at long-term care facility
An investigation is underway following a sudden death at a long-term care facility, Strathroy-Caradoc police said on Thursday.
-
Eastbound Highway 401 near London, Ont. reopens following single-vehicle crash
Drivers had to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.
-
OPP clear area in Elgin County following police investigation
Police resources have cleared an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning following a police investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'It was just a hoax': Winnipeg senior warns others after nearly falling victim to phone scam
A Winnipeg senior who was almost swindled out of $5,000 by a phone scam is sharing her story in hopes of saving others from falling victim.
-
Manitoba man charged in death of five family members to make court appearance
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg today.
-
Lynx Air is shutting down. Here's what passengers need to know
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
Ottawa
-
1,500 shoplifting incidents reported at Ottawa LCBO locations over three months
More than 1,500 shoplifting incidents were reported at LCBO outlets in Ottawa during the final three months of 2023, as Ottawa police continue to see a rise in shoplifting incidents in the capital.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
More than $109K worth of contraband items seized at Joyceville Institution
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized contraband items valued at $109,200 at Joyceville Institution on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to pull extracurricular activities following latest job action announcement
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-
Newly-appointed human rights commissioner seeks Sask. Party nomination
Saskatoon's newest human rights commissioner is vying for the nomination in a long-held Sask. Party seat.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices soar in B.C.'s Lower Mainland before the weekend
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
-
Metro Vancouver weather: Flurries in forecast, 'significant snowfall' on highways
B.C. drivers taking mountain highway passes this weekend are being warned to prepare for snowy conditions.
-
B.C. premier to tout latest budget with address at Vancouver Board of Trade
Premier David Eby will take his budget tour on the road today as he sells the highlights to members of Vancouver's business community with less than nine months before a provincial election.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to pull extracurricular activities following latest job action announcement
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Lynx Air is shutting down. Here's what passengers need to know
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
-
Sask. company fined $50,000 after worker knocked to ground by bull
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $50,000 after a worker was seriously injured when they were charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government's plan to fund IVF welcomed – even by some who just missed out
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.
-
BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits new low for 2024 in latest update
The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 reached its lowest level of 2024 so far on Thursday.