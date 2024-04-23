P.E.I. woman dies following head-on crash in Upper Nappan: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a one woman has died and another has been seriously injured following a head-on crash in Upper Nappan, N.S.
Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the collision on Highway 104 just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a grey Subaru Forester was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane when it collided head-on with a grey Ford F-150.
The driver of the Subaru, a 61-year-old woman from Prince Edward Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries.
Police say the 59-year-old Stellarton woman was taken to hospital by EHS.
Highway 104 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.
Police say their investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.
