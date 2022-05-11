P.E.I. women who pulled man from burning building receive RCMP award

Two Prince Edward Island women who pulled a man from a burning cottage have received an RCMP award for bravery.

Emily Chaulker and Jasmine Finley were awarded the Commanding Officer's Civilian Commendation for Bravery Tuesday.

In June of 2021, the pair were heading back to a friend’s cottage on Driftwood Country Lane in Tignish, P.E.I., when they noticed flames coming out of the window and door of a nearby cottage.

Finley could hear someone inside calling for help so she ran towards the building. Chaulker called for assistance.

Inside, Jamie Matthews was sleeping when he woke up to a dark room filled with thick smoke.

The cottage got hotter and Matthews became incapacitated.

Finley and Chaulker ran to the back of the building and pried open the bedroom window. The pair called for the person inside.

Matthews heard their screams and crawled towards them.

The women pulled him through the window and helped him to safety as they waited for first responders.

The cottage was completely engulfed in flames by the time police and the local fire department arrived.

RCMP says the actions of Chaulker and Finley likely saved Matthew’s life.

P.E.I. RCMP Cst. Jamie Patterson, who was the first officer at the scene, nominated the pair for the award.

"These women exemplified bravery and courage when saving a fellow Islander from a fire," says Acting Commanding Officer Kevin Lewis. "It was an honour to present Emily and Jasmine with the Commanding Officer's Civilian Commendation for Bravery."