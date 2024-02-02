Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.

“There’s lots to do after the Pallets are up. The electrical hookups, the water hookup,” says Beacon House board member, Jim Gunn.

The goal is to have people in them by the middle of February. There are 1200 people currently living in encampments around the Halifax area. Housing support workers are currently deciding who would be the best fit for the single occupancy shelters.

“I am very excited that the Pallet shelters are finally here,” homeless advocate Nikki Greer says. “I’m really looking forward to getting more people out of the encampments and into a more structured environment.”

Not everyone feels the same as Greer. Residents living near Beacon House have started a petition stating concerns over the shelter’s proximity to two schools.

“I think there is validity in the parents’ concerns. Individuals going into the Pallet shelters are going through a questionnaire and ensuring that they aren’t high risk for anything,” says Greer.

Jim Gunn is also aware of the community’s fears. He says he’s heard from three residents and he has also been in touch with the principal of one of the nearby schools.

Gunn points out that they have been housing people on site for the last year and a half.

“We want to make sure we are connecting with the school and the neighbourhood to hear their concerns and try to address them as best we can,” Gunn says.

Over at the ball field, the future site of a tiny home village, the hope is at least some of the 20 residents currently at the encampment will be moving into the 19 Pallet shelters.

There is an approaching deadline to have everyone off the property. Construction of the tiny home village is tentatively scheduled to start March 1.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.