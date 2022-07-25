Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
According to a news release, the person was admitted to the ER at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, where they died Sunday under “unforeseeable and exceptional circumstances.”
No details about the person or the incident that led to their death have been released.
“Patient and staff safety is the Network’s ultimate priority,” said Dr. France Desrosiers, the president and CEO of the Vitalité Health Network, in the news release.
“For confidentiality purposes and due to the delicate nature of the incident, no further details can be provided to the public at this time.”
Vitalité says no employees or medical staff were injured.
The health network also says the incident is under investigation.
“Rest assured that a comprehensive internal root cause assessment of the incident is underway,” said Desrosiers. “The Network also collaborates with police authorities and the coroner in their respective investigations.”
SECOND PATIENT TO DIE IN A N.B. ER
This is the second time this month that a patient has died in the emergency room of a New Brunswick hospital.
The Horizon Health Network confirmed that a patient died while waiting for care at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department on July 12.
Calling the death “simply unacceptable,” Premier Blaine Higgs replaced the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the incident.
Higgs also revoked the elected boards of both the Horizon and Vitalité health authorities, replacing them with appointed trustees.
That incident is also under investigation. No further details have been released.
