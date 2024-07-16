Patient missing from Halifax hospital found, returned to facility: N.S. Health

ATLANTIC
    A patient missing from a Halifax hospital has been found, according to Nova Scotia Health.

    The health authority reported a woman missing in a news release early Tuesday morning.

    In an update around 8:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Health said the patient was found and returned to the hospital.

