HALIFAX -- Many Maritimers will be saving at the pumps as the price of regular self-serve dropped slightly this week, while the price of diesel increased.

In the Halifax area, regular self-serve gas dropped by 0.7 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.291 per litre.

Diesel is up 0.9 cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.217 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also dropped in P.E.I., down 1.4 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.302 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. are unchanged this week, staying at the minimum price of $1.308.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices dropped by 0.6 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a maximum price of 1.343.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick increased 0.5 cents per litre to a minimum price of 1.359.