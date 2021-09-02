Advertisement
Paying more at the pumps; big hike in New Brunswick gas prices
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 9:03AM ADT
HALIFAX -- New Brunswickers will see a big jump at the pumps this week for both regular self-serve and diesel.
The price of regular self-serve is up 5.5 cents a litre to $1.42, while diesel is up 4.9 cents for a maximum price of $1.384
Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island's prices will be adjusted at midnight Friday.