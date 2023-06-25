Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
Police were called to the area of Main Street and Hartlen Street around 11:20 p.m.
Police say the man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The investigating remains active and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5020.
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
