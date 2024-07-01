Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton

One person has died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria and Robinson streets around 6:10 a.m., Monday.

RCMP said the person died as a result of their injuries.

Several streets in the area were shut down as a result of the collision, RCMP said.

The streets are expected to reopen once the train is moved from the scene.

