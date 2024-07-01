ATLANTIC
    • Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton

    A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns) A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)
    One person has died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.

    Officers were called to the area of Victoria and Robinson streets around 6:10 a.m., Monday.

    RCMP said the person died as a result of their injuries.

    Several streets in the area were shut down as a result of the collision, RCMP said.

    The streets are expected to reopen once the train is moved from the scene.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

