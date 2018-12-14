

Police are investigating a fatal collision after a pedestrian was struck by a truck in Halifax Friday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2200 block of Gottingen Street around 2:45 p.m.

Police say a man was struck by a truck and died at the scene.

No information about the victim has been released.

Gottingen Street is expected to be closed between Uniacke and Prince William streets for several hours while police remain on scene.

Police are asking motorists to take alternate routes to avoid delays.