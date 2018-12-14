Featured
Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police respond to a fatal pedestrian collision on Gottingen Street on Dec. 14, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 3:53PM AST
Police are investigating a fatal collision after a pedestrian was struck by a truck in Halifax Friday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2200 block of Gottingen Street around 2:45 p.m.
Police say a man was struck by a truck and died at the scene.
No information about the victim has been released.
Gottingen Street is expected to be closed between Uniacke and Prince William streets for several hours while police remain on scene.
Police are asking motorists to take alternate routes to avoid delays.