Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in south end Halifax crosswalk: police

A driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at the intersection of South Street and Henry Street around 6 p.m.

Police say the driver was travelling westbound on South Street when the pedestrian, who was in a marked crosswalk, was hit.

The 20-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from police.

The 73-year-old driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.