'People are going to be shocked': NSLC hikes prices on beer, wine and spirits
Regular shoppers at Nova Scotia liquor stores faced significant price hikes Monday on beer, wine and spirits.
Retiree John McCracken was picking up his usual bottle of wine when he spoke to CTV News outside the NSLC store on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax.
"I bought last week, the same bottle was $2 less,” said McCracken. “We're talking like $15, $16 bottle of wine. So not high-end wine.”
"If you go into that liquor store right now, people are going to be shocked."
Workers were replacing pricing signs in all stores on Monday, but officials insist the overall increase only amounts to about 3 per cent.
"It has to do with overall costs to our supplier community. So that could be anything from freight, transportation, commodities costs, things like glass or aluminum, or other commodities like barley -- all of those things are seeing an increase in price, and that's what factoring in to the overall price increase," said Allison Himmelman, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC).
She says the increase is below the cost of inflation.
Last month, the corporation reported a healthy earnings increase of 6.6 per cent.
On April 1, federal excise taxes are set to increase another 6.3 per cent -- the biggest increase in 40 years.
"The excise tax is actually just one factor that goes into our overall prices here at the NSLC," said Himmelman.
“And it's actually a very small factor because not all suppliers choose to pass on that excise tax to their retail product prices."
Still, some local bars and restaurants say the hikes will have to be passed on to customers, which will hurt business.
"There's no doubt, yeah, we can't absorb it," said Dimo Georgakakos, owner of the iconic Gus' Pub & Grill in Halifax's north end.
"We've been absorbing so many things, and in the bar business we're a stoic bunch, and we just sort of put our heads down and keep doing it. And now, they just sort of do that and we've got to pass it on and it's going to make customers come here less," said Georgakakos, son of the bar's founder.
He and others are still recovering from lost business in the pandemic, and worry many customers have gotten used to staying home.
"In general, things are not going to get back to the way they were," said Georgakakos. "It's going to be different."
NSLC notes that increased revenue from price adjustments is also shared with producers, including Nova Scotia wineries, brewers and distillers.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
From silicon to brain cells: How biology may hold the future of computers
As artificial intelligence software and advanced computers revolutionize modern technology, some researchers see a future where computer programmers leap from silicon to organic molecules.
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Gender-affirming care bans expanding, access being cut: U.S. laws now targeting transgender adults
In some U.S. states, proponents of gender-affirming care bans have argued for the last few years that minors are too young to make these medical decisions — but in 2023, legislative attempts to limit the health-care options for transgender youth have expanded to a new age group: adults.
Getting an extra consultation before surgery might not give you a better outcome: Canadian study
A new study that looked at more than 300,000 patients found that a medical consultation prior to a routine surgery wasn’t connected to a better surgical outcome, suggesting these consultations might not be necessary.
Quebec girl, 9, dies after snow fort collapses behind residence
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed in a forest behind a rural Quebec home.
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent 'absolutely flying.' The trial in Utah hinges on who crashed into who.
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Toronto
-
Do you know who this is? Police looking to ID 'unknown' woman found in Toronto area
Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an 'unknown,' non-verbal woman after she was found Monday by a concerned citizen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney to retire after 34 years
After 34 years of telling Toronto's stories, CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney is retiring.
-
'Terrible tragedy': Politicians speak out following fatal stabbing of teen at Toronto subway station
Politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy a Toronto subway station on Saturday.
Calgary
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
Chestermere mayor calls inspection report 'distortion of facts'
The findings of a provincial probe into the City of Chestermere's governance are being described as "fictional" by Mayor Jeff Colvin.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
Montreal
-
Police find 6th and 7th bodies inside site of Old Montreal fire
Police say they have found the sixth and seventh bodies inside a building in Old Montreal that burned down 11 days ago and do not expect find any more victims. With the death toll now expected to remain at seven, police said they can begin to focus their efforts on finding the cause of the deadly March 16 fire.
-
Grocery rebate doesn't go far enough to fight inflation: food policy expert
In grocery store aisles across Quebec, food inflation is no longer an impression but a fact. "I know it's more. I can see from everything that we buy is costing a lot more." a woman tells CTV News at Esposito in NDG.
-
Quebec proposes extending nurses' bonuses to June
Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is proposing the bonuses paid to nurses — which are set to expire next Thursday — be extended at least through June.
Edmonton
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Edmontonians, Canadian police officers line streets to say farewell to fallen EPS officers
Community members and police services from across the country gathered on Monday to mourn two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
-
In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
On March 27, a regimental funeral was held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Evidence against Sudbury murder suspect ‘overwhelming,’ Crown tells jury
The Crown prosecutor in Sudbury made his pitch to the jury Monday afternoon in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial, arguing evidence against him is “overwhelming.”
-
Here is why the defence says Wright should be found not guilty of 1998 Sudbury murder
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998 with the defence saying there is plenty of reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.
-
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Driver returns to scene of hit and run
A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.
-
Bail granted for Woodstock, Ont. daycare operator facing sexual offences
Trevor Hendershott, 37, of Woodstock has been in custody since his arrest on March 9, but on Monday after a bail hearing, he was granted bail with a number of strict conditions.
Winnipeg
-
W5 investigation reveals asbestos cement pipes beneath Winnipeggers' feet
A recent W5 investigation has found there are 721 kilometres of asbestos cement pipes in Winnipeg, and 25 per cent of the water main networks is also made of the material.
-
$8.2M of unpaid Winnipeg parking tickets sent to collection agency
The City of Winnipeg says $8.2 million worth of unpaid parking fines is now eligible for collection. Notices have been sent in the mail by a collection agency, Gatestone & Co Inc., to collect the unpaid tickets.
-
'They are skin and bones': 4 puppies found abandoned in box by Manitoba highway
A Manitoba dog rescue is looking for answers after four freezing, malnourished puppies were found abandoned in a box on the side of a highway.
Ottawa
-
‘Nobody is looking for a handout’ for new Senators arena: Bettman
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it will be up to the new owners of the Senators to decide whether to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats or at another location in Ottawa.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Bettman: NHL to evaluate Pride nights in offseason after some players refuse to wear jerseys
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will evaluate its Pride nights in the offseason after several players have refused to wear Pride-themed jerseys this season.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
Sask. goaltender suspended from junior hockey following arrest
A 20-year-old goaltender for the Humboldt Broncos was suspended indefinitely from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) following his arrest over the weekend.
-
RCMP say stolen cows were seized from a property near Saskatoon
Officers seized more than $25,000 worth of stolen cattle from a property near Saskatoon, according to RCMP.
Vancouver
-
Who gets the pet when a couple separates? B.C. looking at amendments to Family Law Act
New guidance is being proposed to help judges in B.C. decide what happens to a family pet when a couple separates.
-
Man arrested after crashing stolen pick-up truck in Delta, police say
A man found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck in Delta attempted to flee after being awoken Monday, according to authorities.
-
Some chickens 'perished' after crash involving truck carrying cages on Highway 1: contractor
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, B.C. was closed for hours Monday after a transport truck carrying chickens went into a ditch.
Regina
-
Several kilograms of meth, fentanyl and cocaine seized by RCMP trafficking team in southern Sask.
A month's long investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP has led to one arrest and the seizure of several kilograms of narcotics in the village of Hodgeville.
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
-
Fatal crash near Langenburg claims Regina man's life
A four-vehicle crash near Langenburg claimed the life of a Regina man on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island councillor resigns after referring to mayor as 'Mr. Hitler'
A municipal councillor on Vancouver Island has resigned effective immediately after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a public council meeting.
-
Body found after fire at abandoned building in Nanaimo
The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after the body of an adult was found following a fire at an abandoned building on Sunday.
-
Police use beanbag shotgun during arrest in Victoria Inner Harbour
Victoria police say a person was arrested on Monday afternoon after police received a report of someone brandishing a knife near the Inner Harbour.