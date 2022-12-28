'People are having a lot of fun': World Junior excitement grows in Halifax and Moncton

A full house nightly inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre for the IIHF World Junior Championship, and a busy, thriving downtown core, has already captured the attention of sports broadcaster John Moore.

According to Moore, energy from the championship can be felt all around the city.

"You see how excited people are, whether it is the visiting team, the coaching staff, people from afar who are coming here for the first time," said Moore. "How they look around in amazement at the city, the building and in the event itself.”

In Moncton, N.B., fans have lined up hours in advance to attend games at the Avenir Centre.

“Moncton has answered the bell," said Moore. "They have had great crowds and it’s been a great start.”

Joel Hatcher, a hockey fan from Newfoundland, said there was no chance he was going to miss the tournament.

Hatcher says the decision to attend the event in-person was the best move he made in 2022.

“The stadium is electric and everyone is having a good time at all the games, regardless of if it is Canada," said Hatcher. "People are having a lot of fun.”

All of the fun and excitement comes as Hockey Canada is still in crisis mode, following multiple reports of alleged incidents of sexualized assault dating as far back as 2003 -- the last time the tournament was held in Halifax.

“It is a small step forward as we go through this," said Moore, who added hockey fans are celebrating the game being played on the ice, "despite what the past may have been.”

As for the present, with 2023 now just days away, two Maritime cities have taken centre stage in a world-class hockey event.