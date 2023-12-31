People in Halifax gear up for busy New Year's Eve festivities

Sunday night's countdown to a new year promises to be lively as the City of Halifax gears up for festivities.

City crews have been at work early in the day setting the stage at the Emera Oval in the Halifax Commons.

“For the first time the municipality will be hosting our New Year’s Eve celebration right here at the Emera Oval and will have an evening full of entertainment and fun for folks to come down and enjoy,” said Ryan Nearing, Halifax Regional Municipality’s public affairs advisor.

The city is set to have numerous performances and fireworks throughout the night.

Nearing said that there will be a countdown and firework at 9 p.m., “for any kids that needs to get home before midnight.”

Then, the main event happens from 10 p.m. until midnight, he said.

Some restaurants opened their doors earlier in the day.

Owner of Silver Dragon Restaurant, Chiu Wahong, said they have been accepting orders days in advance. Usually, the restaurant opens at 4 p.m., but today they opened earlier.

“People booked their orders already from last night and paid so they (can come) on time to pick it up.”

A NEW YEAR’S EVE TRADITION

Since opening his restaurant 38-years ago, Wahong said Chinese food on New Year’s Eve is a tradition.

“New Year’s Eve is always really bust at the end of the year because Chinese restaurants are always open. All other restaurants (are) closed.”

Restaurants and bars downtown are also ramping up. From DJ’s to special menus, preparations are underway to ring in 2024.

“We’re expecting a fairly busy night starting all the way from brunch this morning, going into a busy dinner and then a fairly big late night crowd to ring in the New Year,” said Jessica Kaastra, general manager for Salt and Ash, a restaurant on the Halifax waterfront.

While there’s plenty of hustle and bustle downtown tonight, others are planning a low-key evening.

“I’m just going to be indoors. Just relaxing and chilling. Culturally, normally you would spend it in a mode of gratitude,” said Andrew Omojwa.

