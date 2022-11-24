Person of interest in attempted armed robbery in Moncton arrested: Codiac RCMP

A person of interest, who the RCMP was searching for, has been identified and subsequently arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a business in Moncton, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP says a man armed with a knife entered a business on Mountain Road and demanded money around 4 a.m. on Sept. 13.

According to police, the man fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say nothing was taken and no one was injured.

On Thursday, police released photos taken from surveillance footage in hopes that, despite the quality, someone would be able to identify the man.

In an updated news release Friday, RCMP says the man has been arrested and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Saturday.