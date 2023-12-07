Pet abandonment on the rise as caring costs claw into bottom line
The New Brunswick SPCA is seeing a significant increase in the number of abandoned pets being left behind by pet owners.
In Oromocto, they say many don't want to give up their pet but difficult circumstances have left them no choice.
"The most common thing we're seeing is financial reasons,” said Beth Anne White, with the Oromocto SPCA.
“A lot of people can no longer afford to have a pet or the housing situation they have doesn't allow a pet, and seniors as well moving into care can't take their pets,” White added.
"Abandonment calls are up nearly twice as much as last year,” said Tony Porter, chief animal protection officer with New Brunswick SPCA.
“They're up to roughly 312 opposed to 141 last year,” Porter said.
At the pet store, the inflation factor has folks experiencing sticker shock on pet food and products.
"Pets are really a lot of money and it's something you really have to consider before having a pet,” said pet owner Sharon Saunders. “Vet costs, food, when they're sick it's really expensive.”
"We have two cats and a dog and the dog has to have special food so you're looking at at least $100 a month in food,” said Colleen Belanger. “The cats’ food because we do wet and dry the cost of cat food has gone up to like $40 for a case of 24 and that doesn't even do the two cats a whole month.”
The SPCA says they will do their best to help people keep their pets in their homes if it becomes necessary to reach out for assistance.
"It's going to keep putting us over capacity I know our officers have been straight out since the beginning of the year,” Porter said.
“Besides domestic animals we do agricultural animals and it's been a tough, tough year” he said.
"Basically as soon as a cage is empty we are bringing another animal in,” White said.
The Oromocto SPCA alone has more that 50 cats who are or will soon be available for adoption.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Gaslighting Canadians': Liberals, NDP note Poilievre's absence from House as marathon voting kicks off
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched what could become an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, as cases almost double
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the death toll has risen to five in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of the U.S. president's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election.
Ottawa announces $5.5M for health worker well-being and foreign medical grads
Ottawa has announced nearly $5.5 million in new funding to address health worker well-being and speed up the application process for international medical graduates who want to work in Canada.
UNLV shooting suspect had list of targets at that campus and another university, police say
The suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a list of targets at the school and at East Carolina University in North Carolina, police said Thursday.
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Toronto
-
'We're clearly in a wave': Ontario's COVID-19 wastewater signal is more than double what it was at this time last year
COVID-19 viral activity in Ontario as measured by the province’s wastewater signal is now more than double what it was at this time last year and health officials are raising concerns about what could be a challenging few weeks heading into the holidays.
-
New concert venue slated to open in the GTA this spring
A new concert venue is coming to northern Toronto next summer. Here's what you need to know.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
Moose family doesn't seem to want to leave Alberta town
Taber police are working with Fish and Wildlife officers to relocate a family of moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the southern Alberta town.
Montreal
-
Quebec accounts for 70% of cantaloupe salmonella cases in Canada
The majority of confirmed Canadian cases in the ongoing cantaloupe salmonella outbreak are in Quebec, according to health officials.
-
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature wraps up fall sitting, passes pension-exit legislation
Alberta politicians wrapped up the fall sitting of the legislature in the early hours Thursday, with Premier Danielle Smith's government cutting off debate to pass a bill mandating a referendum be held before the province could quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Charges laid against man who knew victim of fatal hit-and-run
A fatal hit-and-run in west Edmonton is being investigated by homicide detectives.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
London
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
-
'Beautiful' conditions across London, Ont. region Friday
Comfortable conditions are expected across midwestern Ontario Friday.
-
Quality of life continues to decline, according to Londoners
There’s no sugar coating the results of an annual survey of Londoners conducted on behalf of city hall. According to telephone interviews, more and more report their “quality of life” has declined.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police charge basketball referee with sexual assault
A basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after Winnipeg police say two victims have come forward.
-
These Manitoba communities broke heat records Wednesday
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
-
Four charged following stabbing death on Main Street: Winnipeg police
Four people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man one week ago.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police board settles with family over officer who accessed dead child's vaccine records
The Ottawa Police Services Board has settled a case involving a police officer who was accused of invading a deceased child's vaccination status.
-
Driver in critical, life-threatening condition after crash in southwest Ottawa
A person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.
-
Man allegedly threatens OC Transpo passenger with knife at Tunney's Pasture station
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly threatened an OC Transpo passenger with a knife at Tunney's Pasture station early Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Saskatoon Blades stand atop eastern conference near halfway point of season
The Saskatoon Blades are back from a long U.S. road trip, and they’re right back in action this weekend with three games in three nights.
Vancouver
-
Jury retires in Ibrahim Ali's marathon B.C. murder trial
A British Columbia Supreme Court jury has retired to deliberate in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, more than eight months after he pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in a Metro Vancouver park in 2017.
-
Was the order to dismantle a Downtown Eastside homeless encampment legal? Here's what the court decided.
An order by Vancouver's fire chief to clear an encampment on the Downtown Eastside was "unlawful and invalid," according to a lawyer who represented residents in a court challenge of the order.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Weekly update shows slight increase in hospital population
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. ticked up slightly this week, but remained well below the early-October high.
Regina
-
Accusations of anti-Semitism fly from floor of legislature on final day of fall sitting
Accusations flew across the floor of the legislature on the final day of the fall sitting as the government accused the NDP of being anti-Semitic, leading to an MLA being expelled from the legislature.
-
'Expect damage': Regina couple watch police raid their Airbnb on doorbell camera
A Regina couple who own an Airbnb received a surprising phone call from police last Wednesday alerting them their property was about to be raided.
-
'We're not in the panic zone yet': Mission Ridge prepares for ski season amid lack of snow
Hitting the slopes at Mission Ridge is a winter tradition for many in southern Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
-
Victoria airport working to avoid winter storm chaos this holiday season
The busy Christmas travel season is almost upon us and this year the Victoria International Airport says it’s been working hard to prevent a repeat of the days-long travel chaos that happened last year.
-
Tofino man released from jail to appeal conviction for killing mother bear and cub
A wildlife guide who was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $11,000 in fines for killing a black bear and her cub in Tofino, B.C., has been released on bail while he appeals his conviction and sentence.