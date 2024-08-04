Photography project aims to highlight local businesses across Halifax
A photography project celebrating local businesses across Halifax will soon be on display.
"It's called 'Time and Tide' and it was completely born out of the idea of celebrating all the local businesses that have been here for 20 years or more in this city," said the photographer behind the project, Haley MacPhee in an interview with CTV's Crystal Garrett on Thursday.
The project began with the hard-to-miss "MOTEL" sign at the Chebucto Inn, situated in the city's North End—a sort of landmark for North End residents.
MacPhee says she noticed the sign was missing its memorable bright red glow, and that's when she had the idea to snap a photo.
"The lights had gone out and I hadn't realized how much of a marker it had been for 'almost home' for so long living in the North End, so I vowed to take a picture of the sign, and that's where this whole series began. We're about 40 businesses in," she said.
The "MOTEL" sign MacPhee took a photo of to start the project. (CTV/Crystal Garrett) MacPhee kicked off the Time and Tide series with a photo contest and print giveaway, and one of those photos caught many people's eyes.
"When I asked people to select the print that they would choose if they won the contest everybody commented 'Spend a night not a fortune' which is the tagline for here," she said.
A photo of the sign for the Chebucto Inn. (CTV/Crystal Garrett)Many of the spots in the project have become staples of the city, and MacPhee says it's important to show them love while they're still around.
"It's been sort of a race against the clock because so many of these places that have so much character and are family owned have struggled to survive post-pandemic especially, so the ones that are here I think it's important to celebrate them and take photos of them while we can," she said.
MacPhee says each business may also hold a different story for each person, and she's hoping to give people a piece of that.
"Especially if they have important significance you know, these are just restaurants to some but to other [people] they've been where folks have celebrated countless birthdays and anniversaries."
The photo of the flower shop Pilchers in Halifax which is part of the collection. (Courtesy: Haley MacPhee)MacPhee says local businesses are an important part of Halifax, and she hopes this project shows people just how unique each spot is.
"I think people aren't aware how many exist in Halifax still, and so it's nice to just be a part of putting them on the map, especially for my generation and younger to really keep these places alive and start to understand the vibrancy of the characters that are here," she said.
Where it all started
The project has sparked a collaboration between MacPhee and the owners of the inn, all beginning with that first photo she snapped of their "MOTEL" sign.
"I dropped the print off to the owner without notice, I actually ended up messaging the Facebook page and ended up getting a hold of the owner's daughter and we ended up meeting for coffee and now we're doing a little collaboration to document even more of the motel. The regulars and the space itself before they do a bit update," she said.
The photo of the sign which MacPhee brought into the Chebucto Inn. (Courtesy: Haley MacPhee)The daughter of the Chebucto Inn owner, Natasha Compton, said seeing Haley's photo reignited their family's passion for the business.
"It's a family-run business, my parents have owned it for 30 years. It's funny, you've been around so long you forget that you are making an impact on people, so I think when Haley brought the photograph, it was just like looking at it from someone else's eyes and it just kind of re-inspired us so we're doing a little mini refresh," said Compton.
"We're just hoping that with a little refresh and putting some of Haley's photographs here in the restaurant, the Lady Hammond Grill, and in the inn, we're going to put them in the rooms. It will just kind of reinforce our commitment to local."
Compton says people can expect to see MacPhee's work on display at the motel beginning in early September.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
Remains of 7-year-old girl located in London, Ont. river
Four days after a seven-year-old girl fell into the Thames River, searchers located her remains this afternoon.
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
Canada's Andre De Grasse fails to qualify for men's 100-metre final in Paris
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse did not qualify for the men's 100-metre final at the Paris Olympics after finishing fifth in his semifinal.
Does Forever 21 'actually care' about plus-size shoppers? These TikTok users think not
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
'A moral issue': Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
U.S. and allies prepare to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in 'multi-front war' with Iran
Israel is already in a 'multi-front war' with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
