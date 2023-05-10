Picton Castle tall ship sets sail on global voyage after pandemic prop up

Lunenburg, N.S. -

It’s a voyage around the globe that been three years in the making.

The Picton Castle tall ship is finally setting sail from its home port in Lunenburg, N.S., this afternoon with a crew that’s eager to test the water and see the world.

Many of the crew have been waiting since COVID-19 pandemic to embark on this journey.

“Today is finally the day, the very long awaited day,” said Maggie Ostler, the chief operating officer with Picton Castle Sailing.

The ship is setting out on a 15 month expedition around the world.

On Wednesday afternoon, the crew were busy at the dock making their final preparations and saying their goodbyes

The pandemic hasn’t been the only setback ahead of this voyage either.

Five months ago the crew were ready to set sail but there was an issue in dry dock.

The wench that was going to lift the ship broke, said Ostler, which further delayed the departure.

Now everyone is eager to push out from the dock and get on with the expedition.

“The feeling amongst the crew is certainly is excitement,” said Ostler. “They have been waiting for this day for so long. I actually get a little emotional talking about it.”

Ottawa native Violet Cai has been living in Nova Scotia waiting for the chance to get set sail around the globe.

Cai and crew are ready, they’ve been using the past six months to better prepare and get to know one another.

“Because we were stuck in dry dock for so long, we kind of were able to have a land based life for the past six months and we were able to get to know one another very well,” said Cai.

Picton Castle captain Daniel Moreland says the voyage is about teaching young mariners how to manage the ropes and sails of the high seas, as well as the opportunity to learn about other cultures and becoming a global citizen.

The Picton Castle tall ship is docked at its home port in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)

“Its deep seas and oceans and islands and cultures and learning seamanship,” said Moreland. “It’s like going to the moon you actually don’t get used to it.”

The crew of 50 or so will leave Lunenburg and make their way towards the Panama Canal and onto the South Pacific Sea. The end the first leg of their expedition is in Haiti, with stops in more than 20 ports and countries along the way.

“It’s not going to be like going on a cruise ship and visiting and spending a few days here at a resort,” said Cai. “It’s a more sincere and genuine connection and I am so into that.”

This is the eighth trip around the globe for the Picton Castle, there was close to 200 people at the Lunenburg dock to say farewell.