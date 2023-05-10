Picton Castle tall ship sets sail on global voyage after pandemic prop up
It’s a voyage around the globe that been three years in the making.
The Picton Castle tall ship is finally setting sail from its home port in Lunenburg, N.S., this afternoon with a crew that’s eager to test the water and see the world.
Many of the crew have been waiting since COVID-19 pandemic to embark on this journey.
“Today is finally the day, the very long awaited day,” said Maggie Ostler, the chief operating officer with Picton Castle Sailing.
The ship is setting out on a 15 month expedition around the world.
On Wednesday afternoon, the crew were busy at the dock making their final preparations and saying their goodbyes
The pandemic hasn’t been the only setback ahead of this voyage either.
Five months ago the crew were ready to set sail but there was an issue in dry dock.
The wench that was going to lift the ship broke, said Ostler, which further delayed the departure.
Now everyone is eager to push out from the dock and get on with the expedition.
“The feeling amongst the crew is certainly is excitement,” said Ostler. “They have been waiting for this day for so long. I actually get a little emotional talking about it.”
Ottawa native Violet Cai has been living in Nova Scotia waiting for the chance to get set sail around the globe.
Cai and crew are ready, they’ve been using the past six months to better prepare and get to know one another.
“Because we were stuck in dry dock for so long, we kind of were able to have a land based life for the past six months and we were able to get to know one another very well,” said Cai.
Picton Castle captain Daniel Moreland says the voyage is about teaching young mariners how to manage the ropes and sails of the high seas, as well as the opportunity to learn about other cultures and becoming a global citizen.
The Picton Castle tall ship is docked at its home port in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)
“Its deep seas and oceans and islands and cultures and learning seamanship,” said Moreland. “It’s like going to the moon you actually don’t get used to it.”
The crew of 50 or so will leave Lunenburg and make their way towards the Panama Canal and onto the South Pacific Sea. The end the first leg of their expedition is in Haiti, with stops in more than 20 ports and countries along the way.
“It’s not going to be like going on a cruise ship and visiting and spending a few days here at a resort,” said Cai. “It’s a more sincere and genuine connection and I am so into that.”
This is the eighth trip around the globe for the Picton Castle, there was close to 200 people at the Lunenburg dock to say farewell.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Feds under fire for passport redesign, legion calls it 'a poor decision' to replace iconic images
Canada's new passport redesign sparked criticism over the removal of historical images that used to be featured in the country's travel documents.
BREAKING | Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.
Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
U.S. basketball coach agrees to US$1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a US$1 million salary reduction and will be required to meet with LGBTQ2S+ leaders for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
Toronto
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckage
Twelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Ugly scenes at Toronto FC game as fans brawl in the stands
Ugly scenes in the stands at BMO Field during Toronto FC's 2-1 loss to rival CF Montreal in Canadian Championship play Tuesday prompted an investigation by TFC officials.
-
Canadian Tire 'not affiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lot
Canadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
Calgary
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
-
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
A young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence, an Alberta judge ruled Wednesday.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stop
Two Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal closes opposing fans section ahead of Toronto FC match
CF Montreal announced that its section usually reserved for groups of opposing fans at Saputo Stadium will be closed on Saturday night against Toronto FC.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
-
Police stop Montreal man driving 200 km/h, issue $2,350 in fines
Police in Quebec say they have issued hefty fines to three high-speed drivers in recent days, including a young man speeding at 201 kilometres per hour.
Edmonton
-
Man with guns arrested on the steps of the Alberta legislature: police
A 59-year-old man was arrested at the Alberta legislature Wednesday morning after he allegedly spray painted the building and pointed a gun at people who tried to stop him.
-
18 properties in Strathcona County damaged by fires started by 'human activity': officials
Strathcona County says no homes were lost as a result of two wildfires that started last Friday, but 18 properties were damaged, including the loss of sheds, vehicles, yard equipment, fences, and vinyl siding damage.
-
Edmonton man busted with guns, cocaine, 400K 'illicit cigarettes': police
A 25-year-old man is facing at least eight charges as part of a drug and gang investigation in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
London
-
London, Ont. doctor returns from helping wounded Ukrainian soldiers
Dr. Ivanka Nebor, a clinical fellow at Schulich School of Medicine, just returned from her second trip to Ukraine. She was part of a group providing reconstructive plastic surgery to wounded soldiers.
-
London, Ont. pinball pro headed to Europe for world championship
Ever since he was a young boy, Jeff Teolis has played the silver ball.
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ done
Bayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warnings end in Manitoba, severe thunderstorms still possible
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has ended a pair of tornado warnings for parts of western Manitoba, but say severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds
When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Manitoba promises more than $1 million, to start, for affordable housing aid
The Manitoba government is promising new money to keep rents low at private non-profit housing complexes, following a controversy at one facility recently in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
WATCH
WATCH | Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
This Ottawa hospital emergency room had the longest wait times in Ontario to see a doctor
The wait time to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital emergency departments increased at most hospitals in March, with the Ottawa Hospital General Campus having the longest wait times in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Financial watchdog may force failed Saskatoon real estate company to pay back investors
Saskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.
-
Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Dozens of layoffs at Saskatoon company after losing contract to American firm
A Saskatoon company that makes rubber products from recycled tires had to layoff dozens of staff and shut down part of its operations on May 1.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested in connection with 'targeted' assault of North Vancouver pizza cook
An investigation into the violent assault of a restaurant employee in North Vancouver last year has revealed the victim was likely targeted, and Mounties have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
-
Surrey temple employee suspected in teen’s sexual assault arrested: RCMP
A man suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a temple in Surrey’s Newton area has been arrested, RCMP say.
-
Flooding of Bonaparte River means more evacuation orders for Cache Creek, B.C.
The risk of flooding has prompted more evacuation orders for residents in the Village of Cache Creek, B.C., as higher temperatures quickly melt of mountain snowpacks.
Regina
-
Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Regina city council to review recommendations from integrity commissioner following councillors' lawsuit against city manager
Regina city council will discuss a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says two city councillors violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.
-
Crash near Outlook claims 47-year-old man's life
A Saskatoon man has died after a crash near Outlook, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Uber finally approved for Victoria
Popular ride-hailing service Uber has been approved to operate in Victoria. The company had previously applied to operate in B.C.'s capital, but was rejected by the Passenger Transportation Safety Board.
-
BC Hydro pitches alternate payment plan
BC Hydro is pitching a plan that could bring fees down for some users if they shift their power usage to off-peak times.
-
Pedestrian struck by Victoria transit bus, seriously injured
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a transit bus in downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.