HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old man from Hillside, Nova Scotia is facing charges of possessing and transmitting child pornography, after police searched a home in the community on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP says on July 8, officers from the province’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a home in Hillside, assisted by the RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, along with the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Pictou County District RCMP.

Police say Andrew Langley, 22, of Hillside, was arrested at his home without incident. He has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Langley was released on a number of strict conditions and will next appear in Pictou Provincial Court on September 13.

Police say the investigation began in March 2021, after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police remind the public that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography, and failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Anyone who suspects offences of child porngoraphy or encounters child pornography material or recordings should report them to their local police or Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.