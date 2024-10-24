Pictou County municipality 'deeply concerned' about rise in animal attacks

Nova Scotia’s Municipality of Pictou County says it is “deeply concerned” about the increasing number of animal attacks involving both humans and other animals.

A news release from the municipality says the growing instances of animals “running at large” is also concerning.

In the last six months, the municipality has reported five attacks related to dogs off-leash.

“Many of which were serious in nature and so out of that, we’ve laid two summary offence fines to owners involved with the situations. Those fines carry a penalty of $410 upon conviction,” said Evan Hale, emergency services director for the Municipality of Pictou County.

Of those five incidents, some involved dogs attacking other dogs or people. However, Hale declined to give specifics.

“A lot of it comes from dogs at-large and dogs being allowed off of property,” he said.

Given the severity of the attacks and rising numbers, Hale says more fines are likely coming.

"In the past, the municipality has not laid many summary offence fines for these, but it is likely more will be forthcoming within the coming months,” Hale said.

The municipality is reminding residents that the care, control and supervision of animals is the responsibility of their owners.

“Ensuring that pets and other animals are properly restrained and kept on your property is essential to prevent dangerous encounters,” states the municipality in its news release. “Allowing animals to roam freely not only endangers others but also exposes your pet to harm.”

A letter from the Municipality of Pictou County warning of a rise in animal attacks is pictured.

Some residents in the county say they were surprised to see the public safety notice, stating they rarely see dogs on the loose.

Not only are instances of household pets running at large on the rise, but the municipality says it has also seen a recent spike in loose farm animals getting out and on roadways.

"Animals like horses and cattle, sheep and chickens, and things like that and obviously that poses a significant public safety risk when these animals are on the roadway,” said Hale.

Although the municipality isn’t considering raising the $410 fine, Hale says nothing is off the table.

The municipality is asking anyone with concerns or who wants to report an incident to contact the bylaw enforcement officer at 902-485-8640 or by email at bylawenforcement@munpict.ca.

