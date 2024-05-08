Pilot project for three-wheeled vehicles to start in Nova Scotia soon

A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.

The five-year pilot addresses requests from dealers and related businesses and will also bring Nova Scotia in line with all other Canadian provinces which allow their use.

“Road safety for all users is our priority and we want to make sure these federally regulated vehicles are suitable for use on our roadways,” said Twila Grosse, minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, on behalf of Public Works Minister Kim Masland.

“This project will give us the time we need to properly test, evaluate and review the long-term potential for three-wheeled vehicles on our roads.”

Three-wheeled vehicles are a unique class of vehicle, offering a hybrid design with three wheels, automotive seats, foot pedals and a steering wheel.

A news release from the province says although three-wheeled vehicles are currently allowed in Nova Scotia, they are not eligible for registration, therefore they must be registered in other provinces.

The province says some requirements for driving a three-wheeled vehicle include:

drivers must have a Class 5 licence

drivers and passengers will be required to wear motorcycle helmets and passengers must be at least nine-years-old

users must follow the Three-Wheeled Vehicles Pilot Project regulations, which will be posted online, as part of the pilot provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act

Nova Scotia's five-year pilot project starts May 15 across the province and will run until spring 2029.

Under the pilot project, three-wheeled vehicles must be registered and will be permitted as a passenger vehicle.

