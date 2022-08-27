Pitch perfect: Soccer brings immigrants together in Chipman, N.B

An international contingent gathered on the Bernard Sisk Soccer Field in Chipman, N.B., Saturday afternoon to play their favourite sport.

The Rural Settlement Network (RSN) encouraged immigrants from all over to come together to with one goal -- to play soccer.

"He just said one day ‘wouldn't it be great if we could have an international soccer game?’ and I said ‘of course, and we can, and we will,’” said Leah Stevenson, a RSN coordinator.

It’s been a long awaited dream for that player.

"It's emotional for me, because I tried to do this in 2019 when I arrived here,” said Salomao Santos, who is originally from Brazil. “I was here far from my family who remained in Brazil so now I can't believe it's a dream that I'm realizing.”

Local community members showed their support and countries from across the globe were represented, almost like a meeting of the United Nations on a field in New Brunswick.

"We have people from Brazil, Latvia, Finland, Ukraine, and Canada... oh and the United States! And, we have a FIFA ref from Australia,” Stevenson said.

"I myself in Brazil used to always play on the weekends, and when I arrived here I don't know how to play hockey or something,” Santos said. “I had a plan to maybe encourage people to play soccer, and so when I saw this field for the first time I thought to myself, why not here?”

The players say soccer has a way of making people feel at home.

"I am excited! I liked to play football in Ukraine,” said Oleksndr Shkolnik, who is originally from Ukraine. “For me it's the best game but I know that it's not usual for North America, soccer, but I hope that we will brand this game for this community and for New Brunswick.”

Thirty three players came out to play, simply for fun.

"It's my first year here… I am enjoying it because I like this place, the winter is too cold and the summer is too hot, but never mind that, it's a good place to stay. I bring my family already, my daughter and my wife,” said Lucas Martins, who is originally from Brazil.

Many of the international families moved to the area for work with Irving, who sponsored the event.

"I always thought and I realize now that Canada is a multi-cultural country so this is a very good tournament, a very good game to know each other better and I think to become friends,” said Shkolnik.

RSN hopes the tournament will become a regular event and to see teams for individual countries represented next year.

The network's next event for the international community will take place on the Bernard Sisk field on Sept. 30 for Truth and Reconciliation Day.