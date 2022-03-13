Planning begins for Cape Breton Music Hall of Fame
There are songs, and singers, that are simply synonymous with Cape Breton Island. While some are globally known, some in Cape Breton feel these artists haven't been properly enshrined at home.
"Of course, we all exploded at the thought of a Music Hall of Fame”, said Nigel Kearns, chair of the board for Cape Breton Music Industry Cooperative – which is heading up the Hall of Fame efforts.
Kearns says the plan is to open a Cape Breton Music Hall of Fame somewhere in downtown Sydney. He says it would include the music, and memorabilia, of some of the biggest names through displays and interactive experiences.
Then, there's a whole other component of the plan - one that organizers call the 'Walk of Stars.'
"It's very similar to the Hollywood walk of stars”, Kearns said, "so around our urban areas, we'll have enlaced in the sidewalk with recipients."
Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor, Cyril MacDonald, says the idea was brought before council earlier this week.
He feels the Hall of Fame and Walk of Stars would fit in with ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown experience for locals and visitors.
"My initial thoughts is this is something that in my opinion, is long overdue”, MacDonald said, "a cruise ship passenger, for example, gets off the cruise line. They've heard of The Rankins before. They know they're from Cape Breton. They don't know a lot about them, perhaps. They can take a quick walk down the street, visit our Music Hall of Fame, learn all about The Rankins."
Kearns says the Hall of Fame would have an existence of some sort in different communities around the Island where the artists are from, expanding its reach as a tourist attraction.
"There will be Hall of Fame presence in basically every community area”, Kearns says, "we're also partnering with our other partners Destination Cape Breton, because music tourism is very important."
Kearns adds that while it's about honouring the past, revenue generated from Hall of Fame activities will go towards supporting artists of the present and future.
"We'll be using those funds to start making sure that we get instruments in the hands that need to be, or people that may not be able to," he said.
Kearns says the hope is the Music Hall of Fame will open sometime in the next couple of years.
He adds that more details – including the first wave of inductees – will be announced in an event that is coming up soon.
As for how the Cape Breton Music Hall of Fame will be paid for, organizers say they will likely have a combination of public sector support and private sponsorship.
