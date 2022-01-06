Plans to build micro-home community for homeless in Fredericton receives provincial support

The first phase of a project to build micro-homes for people currently experiencing homelessness in Fredericton is receiving support from the Department of Social Development. Photo shows Marcel LeBrun, founder of 12 Neighbours Community Inc. (SOURCE: GNB) The first phase of a project to build micro-homes for people currently experiencing homelessness in Fredericton is receiving support from the Department of Social Development. Photo shows Marcel LeBrun, founder of 12 Neighbours Community Inc. (SOURCE: GNB)

Atlantic Top Stories