PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games

The Prime Minister paddled a canoe along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — helping kick off traditional events for the North American Indigenous Games.

After disembarking on the other side of the lake, Justin Trudeau delivered brief remarks to event organizers, coaches, and athletes, comparing the skills needed to paddle a canoe to those needed in life.

“It requires, first of all, for you to be in balance,” he said. “If you’re not centred in who you are, in where you are … your first step in a canoe may be your first step into a swim.”

He also reflected on the importance of the canoe to indigenous people.

“Before there were roads and highways, the rivers and waterways of this continent were the roads and highways that indigenous people used for millennia, to connect to each other … to trade, to prosper, to grow,” he added.

Trudeau also remarked on the importance of the event itself.

“It’s also a privilege to be able to be able to see all these extraordinary young people, who are out there in canoe and kayaks, competing with each other, but also growing themselves, developing their capacity to have an impact on the world around them as they travel through it," he said.

Chief Norman Bernard of Wagmatcook First Nation thanked the PM for attending.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, joins chiefs and other dignitaries after paddling across Lake Banook prior to Canoe/Kayak competition at the North American Indigenous Games 2023 in Halifax, N.S. on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Heidi Petracek/CTV)

“I’m honoured to have Justin Trudeau here with us at our event,” he said.

After speaking to the crowd, Trudeau spent time posing for photos with participants and organizers.

Trudeau’s son, Hadrien, accompanied his father in the canoe.

