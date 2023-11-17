Polarizing pole axed at Fredericton-area roundabout

The much talked about utility pole standing in the lane of a newly constructed roundabout was dismantled on Friday.

"The original post of the pole in the middle of the road, I think that just tops everything,” said Ray Harris, who lives in the area.

“It was so flagrant, I sent that to people across the world.”

On Friday, the pole was evicted from its spot.

"Hopefully it'll all be opened up and the commotion is done,” said Steven Aiken, who regularly walks in the area.

“It's been interesting watching it all come together, but life can go back to normal.”

"I know it's a necessary evil,” said Fredericton resident, April Robinson.

“I mean maybe this could have been an influx of tourism dollars for Fredericton but I think we know as a safety issue the pole's got to go.”

The pole is even being commemorated as a Christmas ornament.

"The pole itself has taken on a life of its own, and I just ran with that. I was inspired by the joy that the pole has brought everybody,” said Robinson.

“Let’s move this forward drag it on a little bit longer, and have something for everybody that they can remember this by.”

The roundabout has been under construction since the spring creating long detours for motorists.

"They've had phases there were times you could go through Lincoln and couldn't go up Wilsey, or could go through Wilsey but couldn't go through Lincoln so it's been different stuff,” said Harris.

“It's been since September since it was fully closed and it's been a hassle for us.”