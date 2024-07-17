Police arrest 4 people after early morning Dartmouth shooting

Halifax Regional Police has arrested four people in connection to an early morning shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Booth Street around 5:40 a.m.

Police say a home was struck by the gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

Police say they found a suspect vehicle near Bras Dor Lane and arrested four people at a residence in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on it is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

