Police arrest 4 people after early morning Dartmouth shooting

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Regional Police has arrested four people in connection to an early morning shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Booth Street around 5:40 a.m.

    Police say a home was struck by the gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

    Police say they found a suspect vehicle near Bras Dor Lane and arrested four people at a residence in the area.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on it is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    Correction

    This is a correction article. Originally, police said the shooting happened in the area of Bras Dor Lane.

