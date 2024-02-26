Police in East Hants, N.S., issue 66 tickets to drivers in one day

ATLANTIC
    RCMP in East Hants, N.S., issued 66 tickets to drivers last Thursday.

    Police were patrolling communities in Enfield, Milford and Shubenacadie to enforce traffic laws, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    As a result, the police issued 66 tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, including:

    • 10 for driving without valid inspection sticker or certificate
    • nine for driving without insurance
    • nine for driving an unregistered vehicle
    • eight for driving with a suspended licence
    • six for using a hand-held cellular device while driving
    • five for driving above the posted speed limit
    • five for not wearing a seat belt

    Officers also issued three charges under the Criminal Code:

    • two for driving while prohibited
    • one for refusal or failure to provide a breath sample

