Police in N.B. seize firearms and 45,000 cigarettes during homicide investigation

Police in Queens County, N.B., seized multiple firearms and roughly 45,000 cigarettes in connection with a homicide investigation, according to a statement Monday from RCMP.

A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were both arrested at a home in Newcastle Creek on the morning of June 21.

Police seized eight guns, four of which are prohibited, and drug trafficking paraphernalia, the statement says.

Officers also found pills containing fentanyl, as well as methamphetamines and cocaine in various forms.

A June 22 statement from RCMP says the woman arrested was later charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man from Minto.

RCMP major crime investigators found Brandon Donelan’s body March 31 in a wooded area off a snowmobile trail outside of northwest of Minto. He was reported missing at the end of January.

